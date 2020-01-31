FS: 2x16GB GSkill DDR4 3200 16-16-16-36

PN: F4-3200C16D-32GTZA

www.newegg.com

G.SKILL TridentZ Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Intel Z370 Platform Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16D-32GTZA - Newegg.com

$150 obo


Trader Reviews for dook43 | HeatWare.com

