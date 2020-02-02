[FS] 2x16GB DDR4-3000 Ballistix Elite

schoolslave
Parting out my gaming PC - all parts were bought new over the last 1-2 years, actually used for maybe 6-12 months.
No overclocking, no pets, cleaned fan filters twice a month.
Recent ebay feedback: https://www.ebay.com/usr/nostalgia2005_10
Ancient ebay feedback: https://www.ebay.com/usr/werewolfdestodes
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/57548/to
Payment: Paypal gift.
Shipping: UPS, shipped within 2 days of payment w/ tracking.
Pictures: see bottom of this post.
2x16GB DDR4-3000 Ballistix Elite w/ original packaging. $125 shipped.
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD w/ packaging. SOLD.
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB SSD w/ packaging. SOLD.
Asus X470-I ITX motherboard + BeQuiet DarkRock Pro 3 HSF both w/ original packaging. SOLD.
(including the HSF since I shortened the fan cables to match this motherboard)
AMD 2700X w/ original packaging and heatsink. SOLD.
eVGA 2070 Black w/ original packaing. SOLD.
