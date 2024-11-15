FS: 2x WDBlackSN770 1TB NVME / 1x WDBlackSN750 1TB NVME / 1x Silicon Power 2TB UD90 NVME - All in SSK USB-C Enclosures

These were purchased to transfer Data to a Synology, offered better speeds than a Rust Spinner
Choose these as they did not drop speeds when migrating files from host machine, USB3 stayed saturated
They can also be used to run an OS (Linux works best) from an external drive, to keep an internal drive on Windows
2x WDBlackSN770 1TB NVME - $70 each Shipped
Heatware (Still a thing?) - Terpsy
Danke!
SOLD
4x Lexar 2TB NM710 Gen4 NVME and SSK External Enclosure Case (USB-C) - $old to Devonhiee
