FS: 2x Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100

A

aldy402

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 23, 2005
Messages
3,347
FS: Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100 - $60 shipped each

I have 2x Verizon Quantum Gateway wireless routers for sale
Actiontec Model FiOS-G1100.

First come first serve on choice.

1. Rev 1.04 black stand sold
2. Rev 1.03 silver stand
3. Rev 1.03 black stand

*edit 2 left

1 has the larger silver stand but they're all the same.

Willing to trade 1 for an Amazon Fire TV cube 2nd gen

Fios.jpg


Shipped via USPS Priority

heatware - aldy402
 
Last edited:
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,221
For those that don't know, these units can be used as moca adapters and max out at about 600Mbps when doing so. And you have a full 4-port switch and wifi access point so they're perfect for extending a network where you only have coax. (y)

Free bump for the OP!
 
