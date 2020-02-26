FS: 2x Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100

FS: Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100 - $60 shipped each
I have 2x Verizon Quantum Gateway wireless routers for sale
Actiontec Model FiOS-G1100.
First come first serve on choice.
1. Rev 1.04 black stand sold
2. Rev 1.03 silver stand
3. Rev 1.03 black stand
*edit 2 left
1 has the larger silver stand but they're all the same.
Willing to trade 1 for an Amazon Fire TV cube 2nd gen
Shipped via USPS Priority
heatware - aldy402
Last edited: