FS: 2x SuperMicro X11SCA, i9 9900k, cooler

Hybridchemistry

Hybridchemistry

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2007
Messages
215
Bought as a package deal with some other items, but don't have a need. Wish I still spent time gaming.
No memory included, but some dust.

Asking 150$ OBO shipped (with lower 48), each
Heatware w/ my username at this forum
{My username at this forum}@gmail.com is a great way to contact me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top