FS: 2x Subaru Outback/Legacy/Impreza genuine OEM engine air filters (P/N 16546AA12A)

$22 shipped

2007-2019 Outback and Legacy (All Engines)

2008-2016 Impreza (All Engines)

2008-2015 WRX

2008-2018 STI

