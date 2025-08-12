FS: 2x Subaru Outback/Legacy/Impreza genuine OEM engine air filters (P/N 16546AA12A)

Lateralus
Hey all,
Wife bought a Model Y a few months ago and donated her Outback to a charity. Therefore, we are no longer in need of these extra filters that I bought for her Subaru.
I realize this is a little different than what's usually seen in this forum - just wanted to see if anyone [H]ere could use these first. I'll leave them up for a week or so to see if there's any interest.
The cheapest price I could find on these after a cursory search of the usual OEM parts sites was $17 and change per filter, before shipping. I'm asking $22 shipped for both.
According to what I can find, they should fit the following vehicles:
Thanks for looking!
- 2007-2019 Outback and Legacy (All Engines)
- 2008-2016 Impreza (All Engines)
- 2008-2015 WRX
- 2008-2018 STI
