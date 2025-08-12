  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 2x Subaru Outback/Legacy/Impreza genuine OEM engine air filters (P/N 16546AA12A)

Hey all,

Wife bought a Model Y a few months ago and donated her Outback to a charity. Therefore, we are no longer in need of these extra filters that I bought for her Subaru.

I realize this is a little different than what's usually seen in this forum - just wanted to see if anyone [H]ere could use these first. I'll leave them up for a week or so to see if there's any interest.

The cheapest price I could find on these after a cursory search of the usual OEM parts sites was $17 and change per filter, before shipping. I'm asking $22 shipped for both.

According to what I can find, they should fit the following vehicles:
  • 2007-2019 Outback and Legacy (All Engines)
  • 2008-2016 Impreza (All Engines)
  • 2008-2015 WRX
  • 2008-2018 STI
Please verify vehicle fit prior to purchasing, as the information above was obtained from an Amazon listing. Of course, if you're already running these filters then you know which part number you need. :)

IMG_1869.JPG


Thanks for looking!
 
