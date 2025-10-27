FS: 2x SMD D'Amore Engineering Calibration Devices. "SOLD"

merlin704
The Great Procrastinator
2FA
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2001
- Messages
- 14,058
For the car audio folks. I have 2 SMD D'Amore Engineering gauges for calibrating your vehicle head unit and amplifier. I have the CC-1 Crossover Calibrator and DD-1 Distortion Detector. Both with boxes and all the accessories. Super easy to use.
$200 shipped for the pair!
Heatware under merlin704.
CashApp and Paypal. Whichever YOU the buy prefer to use.
$200 shipped for the pair!
Heatware under merlin704.
CashApp and Paypal. Whichever YOU the buy prefer to use.
Last edited: