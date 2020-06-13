FS: 2x Logitech G700s mice, Octopath Traveler NS

T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
646
I already sold the G502 you'll see in the pic, but the rest is still available. One of the G700s has clearly been used more than the other, and is priced less - I captured the weardown pic for the more used one.

G700s comes with receiver & charging cable.

Worn G700s - $40 shipped
Other G700s - $50 shipped
Octopath Traveler NS (GS case, no original) - $32 shipped

132-0-0 Heatware

http://imgur.com/a/zTcum4w
 
