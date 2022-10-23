FS: 2x Hydro X Series XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combos & 2x YubiKey 5 NFC

I have two Corsair XD5 RGB D5 PWM Pump/Res units from my old tower 900 build. They are excellent and quiet pumps and you don't have to use Corsair's iCUE software for ARGB control. It has an additional cable that can connect to your ARGB connector on your motherboard/controller. One was purchased new earlier this year and the other was bought here on the forums used 2 years ago. Both come with original boxes and accessories. They've been sitting around for months collecting literal dust since I switched to my desk pc build.Newer XD5 pump - $120 shippedOlder XD5 pump - $90 shippedBuy both for $200 shipped, PP F&F OnlyPurchased for a project that fell through, I have 2x new YubiKey 5 NFC.$30 shipped each, PP F&F Only