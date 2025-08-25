  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 2x - HP DL380 Gen 10 SFF - 2x Gold 8115, 512gb Ram

I have 2 HPE DL380 G10 servers for sale.
All prices do not include shipping. I am available for local pick up 50401 or can meet halfway if its reasonable.
Configuration for both servers.
CPU - 2x Gold 8115 12/24 2.3Ghz
RAM - 512gb (8x 64gb DDR4-2666 ECC HPE Genuine.)
Dual 800W 80Plus Platinum PSUs
SFF 8 bay 2.5in - No Drive Caddies included.
No rails are included.
Price - $650

I can provide pictures when requested.
Heatware
Payment - Paypal
 
