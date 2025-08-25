FS: 2x - HP DL380 Gen 10 SFF - 2x Gold 8115, 512gb Ram

bleeblak8
Mar 9, 2008
1,365
I have 2 HPE DL380 G10 servers for sale.
All prices do not include shipping. I am available for local pick up 50401 or can meet halfway if its reasonable.
Configuration for both servers.
CPU - 2x Gold 8115 12/24 2.3Ghz
RAM - 512gb (8x 64gb DDR4-2666 ECC HPE Genuine.)
Dual 800W 80Plus Platinum PSUs
SFF 8 bay 2.5in - No Drive Caddies included.
No rails are included.
Price - $650
I can provide pictures when requested.
Heatware
Payment - Paypal
