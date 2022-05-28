FS: 2x HDD's, added docking station 9/24 !

NEW ITEM:

Mokin USB-C Docking station, BNIB, model #MUDK0104US: I bought this a while back for an upcoming work assignment, but that fell through, and it is now past the return window. I paid $110 for it, but will let it go for $85 Shipped.



Specs & pics can found here: https://www.amazon.com/Docking-Station-Dtation-Thunderbolt-Enclosure/dp/B097M37WJN/ref=sr_1_17?crid=1MPCTA6VV1D0S&keywords=mokin+docking+station&qid=1663103304&s=pc&sprefix=MOKIN,computers,73&sr=1-17&th=1



Spinning Rust x2:



2x 80GB SATA HDD, both securely erased and formatted as GPT with 74.5GB available.



A) Seagate Barracuda 7200.9

B) WD Caviar SE #WD800JD



PRICE: $10.00 each or both for $15.00



Payment via PayPal only to confirmed addressed in the lower 48 via USPS Priority insured mail which is included in the prices listed. And FYI: I DON'T do F&F !



Please PM me if any questions.