FS: 2x HDD's, added docking station 9/24 !

bonehead123

bonehead123

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2011
Messages
1,443
NEW ITEM:
Mokin USB-C Docking station, BNIB, model #MUDK0104US: I bought this a while back for an upcoming work assignment, but that fell through, and it is now past the return window. I paid $110 for it, but will let it go for $85 Shipped.

Specs & pics can found here: https://www.amazon.com/Docking-Station-Dtation-Thunderbolt-Enclosure/dp/B097M37WJN/ref=sr_1_17?crid=1MPCTA6VV1D0S&keywords=mokin+docking+station&qid=1663103304&s=pc&sprefix=MOKIN,computers,73&sr=1-17&th=1

Spinning Rust x2:

2x 80GB SATA HDD, both securely erased and formatted as GPT with 74.5GB available.

A) Seagate Barracuda 7200.9
B) WD Caviar SE #WD800JD

PRICE: $10.00 each or both for $15.00

Payment via PayPal only to confirmed addressed in the lower 48 via USPS Priority insured mail which is included in the prices listed. And FYI: I DON'T do F&F !

Please PM me if any questions.
 
Last edited:
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,658
$15 shipped for the drives? I can probably put them to good use in some older Dells.

Oh and I didn't see a price on the router (don't need it, but wanted to let you know. (y) )
 
bonehead123

bonehead123

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2011
Messages
1,443
SamirD said:
$15 shipped for the drives? I can probably put them to good use in some older Dells.

Oh and I didn't see a price on the router (don't need it, but wanted to let you know. (y) )
Click to expand...
Oops my bad ! Fixed it. thanks !

But anyways, yep, that's good for me, I'll pm you my pp addy :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top