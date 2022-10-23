FS: 2X Gigabyte M32U 32 Inch 4K Monitors with 144Hz/HDR/Freesync Premium, Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC - price drops!

Going down to one curved monitor, so up for sale these go. Both come with original boxes that they'll be shipped in and come with power cables. The awesome thing about these monitors is that they are both KVM monitors. You can connect two computers to the monitors and then connect your peripherals via USB-C or USB. I only tried it once, but it seemed to work as advertised.
RTINGS review for these monitors where they gave it a 8.6 for gaming and 8.3 for office use:
Gigabyte M32U review
I purchased this first M32 from Amazon back in November of 2022 and immediately mounted it to an arm. The remainder of the 3 year warranty should apply and I will happily assist with any RMA issues should they come up. Comes with original box, unused stand and this one does come with the original "8K" display port cable. No dead or stuck pixels:
The second one is identical and performs the same with the exception of one stuck green pixel. Also comes with the original box, stand and power cable. I purchased this monitor from a member here on the forums back in January of 2023 and never really noticed the stuck pixel. Here is the location of pixel, if you open display settings in Windows 10, you'd see the pixel right next to the dropdown menu for resolution:
4K:
1080P
M32U #1 - $405 shipped
M32U #2 with stuck pixel - $330 shipped.
Buy both and I will include the dual 32 inch monitor mount that I used with these as found here at Amazon:
Dual monitor mount
Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu TabletPC - $120 OBO Shipped
H E A T W A R E
