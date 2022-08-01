FS: 2x Galaxy Watches($125/$100),Galaxy Buds2($60)

Brokennails
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2006
- Messages
- 2,184
Switched back to iPhones. Willing to bundle. Need money to catch out car payments back up.
Excellent shape T-Mobile 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with cellular. Used with paracord bands I made so pretty sure watch band was only used for a couple days if that.
$125 shipped
Excellent shape T-Mobile 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with cellular. Made paracord band for the wife after getting it so band was never worn.
$100 shipped
Galaxy Buds 2 Black. Used for a month or two at work listening to audio books before work stopped allowing them. Sat on my nightstand since. Will include Spigen case.
$60 shipped
Last edited: