FS: 2x EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Hybrid GPUs with a 2-slot NVLink bridge.

Purchased originally from outstanding members of this forum and integrated into my local-AI node. I found a deal I could not refuse on a 5090, so these two beasts need to make room in my rack.

Linked together, these two will give you 48GB VRAM in only four slots of space. Each AIO radiator is a 2x120mm setup, so extremely compact for what they can do.

These cards will ship very well packaged in Anti-static bags and more bubble wrap than you can shake a stick at, but will not come with the retail packaging (was purged long ago).

Here is a pic of them in a 4U system working away as we speak (LEDs off thanks to OpenRGB):
1000001394.jpg


Looking to sell to an established trader on here who uses 2FA and has healthy heatware linked to their account (my heatware is linked to this username and is 177-0-0 with over 25 years of history).

$1800 shipped - not looking to part out.

Would prefer PayPal F&F, but can do BTC as well; shoot me a DM for other options.

Thanks for looking!
 
