FS: 2x EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Hybrid GPUs ($800 + shipping each) with a 2-slot NVLink bridge ($100 shipped)

Purchased originally from outstanding members of this forum and integrated into my local-AI node. I found a deal I could not refuse on a 5090, so these two beasts need to make room in my rack.

Linked together, these two will give you 48GB VRAM in only four slots of space. Each AIO radiator is a 2x120mm setup, so extremely compact for what they can do.

These cards will ship very well packaged in Anti-static bags and more bubble wrap than you can shake a stick at, but will not come with the retail packaging (was purged long ago).

Here is a pic of them in a 4U system working away as we speak (LEDs off thanks to OpenRGB):
1000001394.jpg


Looking to sell to an established trader on here who uses 2FA and has healthy heatware linked to their account (my heatware is linked to this username and is 177-0-0 with over 25 years of history).

$1600 shipped (CONUS) OBO for both + NVLink
Individually, I will sell them at $800 + shipping each and $100 shipped for the 2-slot NVLink bridge

Would prefer PayPal F&F, but can do BTC as well; shoot me a DM for other options (e.g. rare first edition sci-fi, cyberpunk books, lol).

Thanks for looking!
 
Grrr... right after I had to work on my car. Here's a bump.
BTW, which 4U chassis? I have my 3090 hybrid in one and curious if yours fit nicely in a diff case.
 
MahoganySoapbox said:
Grrr... right after I had to work on my car. Here's a bump.
BTW, which 4U chassis? I have my 3090 hybrid in one and curious if yours fit nicely in a diff case.
Click to expand...
It's a Norco RPC-431 from which I removed the drive caddy. If I didn't have a 3x120mm radiator for the processor across the entire front, these would fit easily. I can probably still make it happen, but as I said in the OP, managed to find a 5090 that fits the case, so it was kind of an excuse to upgrade :D

It looks a bit better with some new wiring, but still very tight.

PXL_20250507_004131895~2.jpg

dropped the price a bit bump

while I'm still trying to sell these together, if you're interested in just one, DM me; if I can sell both, I'll let 'em go individually.
 
Split up, price drop bump

Will give an additional $50 discount if you commit to crunch for the [H]orde :D Gilthanis
 
