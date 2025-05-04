FS: 2x EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Hybrid GPUs ($800 + shipping each) with a 2-slot NVLink bridge ($100 shipped)

but will not come with the retail packaging (was purged long ago)

Purchased originally from outstanding members of this forum and integrated into my local-AI node. I found a deal I could not refuse on a 5090, so these two beasts need to make room in my rack.Linked together, these two will give you 48GB VRAM in only four slots of space. Each AIO radiator is a 2x120mm setup, so extremely compact for what they can do.These cards will ship very well packaged in Anti-static bags and more bubble wrap than you can shake a stick at,Here is a pic of them in a 4U system working away as we speak (LEDs off thanks to OpenRGB):Looking to sell to an established trader on here who uses 2FA and has healthy heatware linked to their account (my heatware is linked to this username and is 177-0-0 with over 25 years of history).Individually, I will sell them at $800 + shipping each and $100 shipped for the 2-slot NVLink bridgeWould prefer PayPal F&F, but can do BTC as well; shoot me a DM for other options (e.g. rare first edition sci-fi, cyberpunk books, lol).Thanks for looking!