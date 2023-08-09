FS: 2x Dell EMC 3.84TB U.2 NVMe SSD

I have (2) Dell EMC 3.84TB U.2 NVMe SSDs that I am looking to part with. They were pulled working from a low hours server.
I am unable to get drive stats on them due to not having a compatible interface.

Would prefer to sell together for $600, but will split for the right deal.
I have 2 more that I am sitting on for a rainy day that I would part with for the right offer.

PayPal goods and services only. Will hold funds up to 21 days to allow for testing of drives.
Shipping on me.

Main Specifications:
  • Product Description : SAMSUNG Pm1733 MZWLJ3T8HBLS-00AD3 - Solid State Drive - 3.84tb - Pci Express 4.0 X4 (nvme)
  • Type : Solid State Drive - Internal
  • Capacity : 3.84tb
  • Form Factor : 2.5
  • Nand Flash Memory : SAMSUNG V-nand
  • Interface : Pci Express 4.0 X4 (nvme)
  • Features : Enterprise
  • Physical Dimensions : 69 X 100 X 15 Mm

    Extended Specifications :
  • Device Type : Solid State Drive - Internal
  • Capacity : 3.84tb
  • Form Factor : 2.5
  • Nand Flash Memory : SAMSUNG V-nand
  • Interface : Pci Express 4.0 X4 (nvme)
  • Features : Enterprise

    Performance :
  • Drive Writes Per Day (dwpd) : 1
  • Internal Data Rate : 7000 Mbps (read) / 3800 Mbps (write)
  • Random Read : 1500000 Iops
  • Random Write : 135000 Iops

    Reliability :
  • Mtbf : 2,000,000 Hours
  • Uncorrectable Bit Error Rate (uber) : 1 Sector Per 10^17 Bits Read

    Expansion & Connectivity :
  • Interfaces : 2 X Pci Express 4.0 X4 (nvme)
  • Compatible Bay : 2.5
1691605388387.jpeg


PXL_20230808_233725407.jpg
 
