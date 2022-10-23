FS: 2x Blink Mini Cameras, Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $20 each, shipped, PayPal only. Save a few bucks and buy both for $35!
Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller. Upgraded to the 3 with less zones. It has been removed from my account and still works great with their current app, comes with power supply and cover.
Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller - $43 shipped, PayPal only.
God of War Ragnarok digital code:
I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.
