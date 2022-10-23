FS: 2x Blink Mini Cameras, Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

K

Kwincy

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
2,879
2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $20 each, shipped, PayPal only. Save a few bucks and buy both for $35!

IMG_5282.jpg



Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller. Upgraded to the 3 with less zones. It has been removed from my account and still works great with their current app, comes with power supply and cover.

IMG-5614.jpg


Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller - $43 shipped, PayPal only.

God of War Ragnarok digital code:

I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.




H E A T W A R E
 

Attachments

  • IMG-5614.jpg
    IMG-5614.jpg
    393.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top