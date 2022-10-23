FS: 2x Blink Mini Cameras, Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC, Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $20 each, shipped, PayPal only. Save a few bucks and buy both for $35!Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 ProSamsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTEHas SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.Fujitsu TabletPC - $130 ShippedRachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller. Upgraded to the 3 with less zones. It has been removed from my account and still works great with their current app, comes with power supply and cover.Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller - $43 shipped, PayPal only.God of War Ragnarok digital code:I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.