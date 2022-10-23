FS: 2x Blink Mini Cameras, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, Gotham Knights Steam Key, FT: Digital code for PS5 GoW Ragnarok for disc version

2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $21 each, shipped, PayPal F&F only.Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $20 shipped, PayPal F&FGotham Knights Steam Key - $20, PayPal F&FGod of War Ragnarok digital code:I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.2x 16GB Corsair Dominator DDR5-4800 RGB RAM. This memory was originally in a Corsair prebuilt. Ran at XMP speeds with no issues on my Intel 12900k2x 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 RAM. Also ran in my system with no issues with the above RAM. Both sets of memory have the same timings, 40-40-40-77 1.10V:DDR5-4800 RAM - SOLD to Aztlan