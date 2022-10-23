FS: 2x Blink Mini Cameras, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, Gotham Knights Steam Key, FT: Digital code for PS5 GoW Ragnarok for disc version

2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $21 each, shipped, PayPal F&F only.
Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:
Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $20 shipped, PayPal F&F
Gotham Knights Steam Key - $20, PayPal F&F
God of War Ragnarok digital code:
I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.
2x 16GB Corsair Dominator DDR5-4800 RGB RAM. This memory was originally in a Corsair prebuilt. Ran at XMP speeds with no issues on my Intel 12900k
2x 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 RAM. Also ran in my system with no issues with the above RAM. Both sets of memory have the same timings, 40-40-40-77 1.10V:
DDR5-4800 RAM - SOLD to Aztlan
H E A T W A R E
