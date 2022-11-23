FS: 2x Apple watches both barely used

Pics to be added soon ive got them both charging. Here are pics with them off currently
Apple series 5 watch 44mm (NOT LTE VERSION) - $150 shipped
Comes with Apple Watch Sport Band (44mm) - Surf Blue - Regular
Apple watch Series 7 41mm - Red face version (NOT LTE VERSION - $215 shipped
Comes with Red Sports Band (OEM came with phone)
Essentially this model.. barely used probably 5-10 times.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-Wa...with-PRODUCT-RED-Sport-Band-Regular/614766165
My heatware 77-0 with over 10 years of trading
https://www.heatware.com/u/68874/to
Only payments via paypal.
Apple series 5 watch 44mm (NOT LTE VERSION) - $150 shipped
Comes with Apple Watch Sport Band (44mm) - Surf Blue - Regular
Apple watch Series 7 41mm - Red face version (NOT LTE VERSION - $215 shipped
Comes with Red Sports Band (OEM came with phone)
Essentially this model.. barely used probably 5-10 times.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Apple-Wa...with-PRODUCT-RED-Sport-Band-Regular/614766165
My heatware 77-0 with over 10 years of trading
https://www.heatware.com/u/68874/to
Only payments via paypal.