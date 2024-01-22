FS: 2x 4TB KIOXIA 4TB NVME SSD

AthlonXP
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2001
- Messages
- 20,559
For sale are 2x 4TB KIOXIA 4TB NVME SSD m.2 drives. I was going to use them in my Razer Blade laptop but decided to stick with 2x 2TB drives instead. Both have little to no use on them and will be shipped nice and secured. Looking to get $200 shipped for each or best offer.
Specs on the 4TB Drives:
Kioxia PN: KXG80ZN84T09
DP/N: PCF57 0PCF57
Kioxia SSD 4TB XG8 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
Sequential read/write (MB/s): 7000/5800
They are TLC Based Drives (https://americas.kioxia.com/content...asset/productbrief/cSSD-XG8-product-brief.pdf)
NOTE: if you end up buying both I can do $370 shipped for both.
