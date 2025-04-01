FS 2tb p41 platinum nvmes

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.


2. 2tb sk hynix platinum p41 nvme drives…these are great drives… I have 2 of these…85 each shipped

6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..keeping for now

7. 64gb (2x32gb) team group white with rgb ddr5 6000 cl38…$old locally



2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped

3. 2tb Samsung 990 pro evo with heatsink nvme. 1available nib…$old


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
