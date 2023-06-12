FS: 2tb 870 evo, cherry mx mechanical keyboard, rtx 3060 laptop, shure microphone

Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48.Sold shipped - EVGA GTX 1650 KO ultra. 04g-p4-1457-kr. Great little card for those who play more basic games or need something from Nvidia for nvenc or cuda stuff. Was mainly used for basic desktop use, upgraded to a card with outputs for three 4K monitors which this only supports two.$120 shipped - Shure MV7X dynamic microphone. XLR output only. Great for podcasts for the price.$75 shipped - Gigabyte Aorus K1 mechanical RGB keyboard. Works great, really nice keyboard that was mostly used sparingly.$60 shipped - Samsung 870 Evo 2TB 2.5" SSD. Used it mostly for recording video files from a camera using an Atomos Ninja V. I'll try to get info from samsung magician tonight.$850 shipped - Considering selling my laptop. It is a Lenovo Thinkbook 16p Gen 3, featuring an 8-core AMD Ryzen 6800H APU (which has 680m graphics built in), plus an nvidia RTX 3060 6GB mobile, 16GB LPDDR5-6400 (soldered), and a 512GB Samsung NVME SSD. The 16" screen is 2560x1600 and 165hz. Has good I/O including a usb4 port. Includes 230w power brick. Sure I am missing something, but you can see the configuration options here: