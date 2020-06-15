FS $290 1080 mini and $150 1070*

sappyse107
I have 2 cards that I used for folding for the past couple months. The 1080 is a Zotac Mini. Works like it should, put kryonaut thermal paste on it and its all cleaned up. Owned for a month or 2 and it was probably used for mining before that, as this is off an ebayer with 100+ of these. Doesn't work with my water cooler so despite being my fastest card, its gotta go. Only issue I noticed is the 1 fan makes noise on the stock fan curve. A bit more RPM and its quiet. You can push 200 more mhz out of it but it wasn't useful for what I was doing. Asking $290 shipped paypal.
The 1070 is a gigabyte G1 Gaming Rev 1. I like this card, because it has 3 fans and is really cool. It also cool because it has to be underclocked 100 mhz or it artifacts. Previous owner said 150, but the cleaning and kryonaut made it 100 for me. Ram goes to +500 though which was a solid improvement. Still boosts fine and can be pushed on the voltage without issue, just has to be underclocked. Beats a 1060 by a lot still Asking $150 shipped.
I'm not new here, but I never really posted a lot. Then a long hiatus. Only 2-0-0 on heatware so BUYER BEWARE Buyer must have heatware so I can get to 4-0-0.
