FS: 285K ULTRA WITH Z890 ASUS MAX GAMING WIFI 7 BOARD 425$ AND 2TB NVME

Hey guys I am selling my 285k ultra CPU and an Asus Max gaming Wi-Fi 7 motherboard. Also an a data 800 gold 2 TB nvme gen 4. I'm selling the whole package for 425$ I'm selling it cheap cuz I need to move it. Hopefully one of you guys can get in on the deal before it flies out. Thank you so much again for the business!
For 500 ill throw in 64gb of rgb hynix ram ddr5 6400. Steal!
The cpu is K and has onboard video. Whole package deal ready to stand up.
I just sold a 5070ti to sirplayalot on here. Sent it out today. I have heatware if u need it.
For 500 ill throw in 64gb of rgb hynix ram ddr5 6400. Steal!
The cpu is K and has onboard video. Whole package deal ready to stand up.
I just sold a 5070ti to sirplayalot on here. Sent it out today. I have heatware if u need it.
Last edited: