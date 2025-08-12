  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 285K ULTRA WITH Z890 ASUS MAX GAMING WIFI 7 BOARD 425$ AND 2TB NVME

J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,624
Hey guys I am selling my 285k ultra CPU and an Asus Max gaming Wi-Fi 7 motherboard. Also an a data 800 gold 2 TB nvme gen 4. I'm selling the whole package for 425$ I'm selling it cheap cuz I need to move it. Hopefully one of you guys can get in on the deal before it flies out. Thank you so much again for the business!

For 500 ill throw in 64gb of rgb hynix ram ddr5 6400. Steal!

The cpu is K and has onboard video. Whole package deal ready to stand up.

I just sold a 5070ti to sirplayalot on here. Sent it out today. I have heatware if u need it.
 
