FS: 2600K, Asus P8P67 PRO, GSkill Riptide

Hello,



I upgraded a while back already and this has been sitting here for awhile. I was going to throw it into a HTPC but figured i'd just sell it.



Intel 2600K - I had the chip lapped when I first got it, I had it running at 4.9 with upped voltage (Dont remember the voltage at this point)

Asus P8P67

GSkill Riptide F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL x2



It served me well



I'd like to sell the whole bundle together $150.