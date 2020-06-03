FS: 2600K, Asus P8P67 PRO, GSkill Riptide

S

smokin9

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2005
Messages
197
Hello,

I upgraded a while back already and this has been sitting here for awhile. I was going to throw it into a HTPC but figured i'd just sell it.

Intel 2600K - I had the chip lapped when I first got it, I had it running at 4.9 with upped voltage (Dont remember the voltage at this point)
Asus P8P67
GSkill Riptide F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL x2

It served me well

I'd like to sell the whole bundle together $150.
 
