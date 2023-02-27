FS: 256GB Steam Deck

Asking $400 $375 shipped within the USA.

PayPal F&F

Venmo

Cash App

USPS Priority Mail

Return policy:



Photos:

For sale is a mint condition 64GB Steam Deck that has been upgraded to a 256GB NVMe SSD. The drive inside is a 256GB 2230 Kioxia. The upgrade was easy and the unit works perfectly. The screen has always had a screen protector on it from day one. This unit was adult-owned and used lightly in a smoke-free environment. I think I have maybe 20 hours on it at the most. I received this preordered unit from Valve in August 2022.Included with purchase is the Steam Deck itself, a 256GB Samsung Micro SD card, carrying case, charger, and the original box. The original 64GB eMMC will be included as well, in case you need it for warranty purposes.I acceptor. Shipping via