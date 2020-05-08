FS: 2500K, Asus P8Z68-V PRO, 16 GB DDR3 GSkil RipjawsX, Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus Combo

It's been in storage for a while, and might as well see if one of you might put it to good use. I am the original owner of all of the components.You are will be getting a 2500K that can hit at least 4.3Ghz, never pushed it.Asus P8Z68-V PRO, 16 GB DDR3 GSkill RipjawsX, Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus.It has been a while but I'm very sure that one of the SATA connectors is dead, the top white one, where the sticker is.I also have the stock cooler for the CPU, if you do not want a cooler take off $10 off the price.Please feel free to message me.Price $90 shipped obo