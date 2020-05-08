FS: 2500K, Asus P8Z68-V PRO, 16 GB DDR3 GSkil RipjawsX, Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus Combo

WildMonkey
It's been in storage for a while, and might as well see if one of you might put it to good use. I am the original owner of all of the components.
You are will be getting a 2500K that can hit at least 4.3Ghz, never pushed it.
Asus P8Z68-V PRO, 16 GB DDR3 GSkill RipjawsX, Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus.
It has been a while but I'm very sure that one of the SATA connectors is dead, the top white one, where the sticker is.
I also have the stock cooler for the CPU, if you do not want a cooler take off $10 off the price.
Please feel free to message me.
Price $90 shipped obo
