FS: 24GB Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 with water block, Blink Mini Cameras, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

Changing up some hardware in my deskpc, so up for sale is my Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 24GB with an EKWB Quantum Vector block and standard black backplate installed. Purchased used last year on this forum, I am the 2nd owner. Card runs great, was under water the entire time I had it and has never seen temps above 50C. The waterblock installed was also purchased used on this forum and I'm the 2nd owner. In a moment of weakness during my previous build in a Thermaltake Tower 900 after I switched from a 3080 to this 3090, I used some primochill purple dye with some clear coolant. Because of this, there is some of that left over in the block but it has never affected performance. The original air cooler will be included along with all retail boxes for the GPU, waterblock and backplate. I will flush the block before shipping but I can't guarantee that the purple dye remnants will flush out. This card has been in use and games played on it as recently as yesterday, 6/17/23. If this is a problem for you, this is not the card for you. Please see my current build job here on the forums:Asus ROG Strix 24GB 3090 with EKWB Quantum Quantum Vector waterblock - $725 shipped in the U.S.2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $22 each, shipped, PayPal only.Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $15 shipped, PayPalGod of War Ragnarok digital code:I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.