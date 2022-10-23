FS: 24GB Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090, Blink Mini Cameras, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

Update 6/24/23 - Air cooler has now been installed.
Changing up some hardware in my deskpc, so up for sale is my Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 24GB. Purchased used last year on this forum, I am the 2nd owner. Card runs great, was under water the entire time I had it and has rarely seen temps above 50C. The waterblock that was installed was also purchased used on this forum and I'm the 2nd owner. . The original air cooler is installed and the retail box is included as well. This card has been in use and games played on it as recently as of 6/17/23.
Asus ROG Strix 24GB 3090 - $715 shipped in the U.S.
FREE EKWB Quantum Vector Strix waterblock and standard black backplate included upon request, just cover shipping.
In a moment of weakness during my previous build in a Thermaltake Tower 900 after I switched from a 3080 to this 3090, I used some primochill purple dye with some clear coolant. Because of this, there is some of that left over in the block but it has never affected performance. I will flush the block before shipping but I can't guarantee that the purple dye remnants will flush out. If this is a problem for you, this is not the waterblock for you. Please see my current build job here on the forums:
DK-05F Build
2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $22 each, shipped, PayPal only.
Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - SOLD to Executioner
God of War Ragnarok digital code:
I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.
H E A T W A R E
Changing up some hardware in my deskpc, so up for sale is my Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090 24GB. Purchased used last year on this forum, I am the 2nd owner. Card runs great, was under water the entire time I had it and has rarely seen temps above 50C. The waterblock that was installed was also purchased used on this forum and I'm the 2nd owner. . The original air cooler is installed and the retail box is included as well. This card has been in use and games played on it as recently as of 6/17/23.
Asus ROG Strix 24GB 3090 - $715 shipped in the U.S.
FREE EKWB Quantum Vector Strix waterblock and standard black backplate included upon request, just cover shipping.
In a moment of weakness during my previous build in a Thermaltake Tower 900 after I switched from a 3080 to this 3090, I used some primochill purple dye with some clear coolant. Because of this, there is some of that left over in the block but it has never affected performance. I will flush the block before shipping but I can't guarantee that the purple dye remnants will flush out. If this is a problem for you, this is not the waterblock for you. Please see my current build job here on the forums:
DK-05F Build
2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $22 each, shipped, PayPal only.
Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - SOLD to Executioner
God of War Ragnarok digital code:
I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.
H E A T W A R E
Last edited: