FS: 240mm EK Coolstream PE Radiator - White (brand new, never used) $65 shipped

W

wudini

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2001
Messages
1,172
I mistakenly purchased a 240mm EK PE rad for my new build, when I meant to buy a 280. Been compiling parts for my build for a few weeks so I didn't realize it was the wrong size until after it was painted. Perfect for a white build, or gently wet sand use the white as primer and paint it whatever color you choose. If I had used it I would have fixed the slight overspray. If that's a deal breaker, I can take care of that before it gets shipped out. Water has never been run through this rad. I hadn't even gotten around to cleaning it out with straight distilled water. Plastic plugs have remained in the inlets and will be shipped with them in. Local pickup in Central NJ.

IMG_20200723_141650.jpg IMG_20200723_141624.jpg IMG_20200723_141617.jpg IMG_20200723_141610.jpg IMG_20200723_141555.jpg IMG_20200723_141453.jpg IMG_20200723_141420.jpg
 
