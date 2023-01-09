FS: 21 2.5 Hard Drives from laptops

I have 21 2.5 hard drives that were pulled from various laptops over the years that I no longer have a use for. They are all 5400rpm, and they vary in size from 80GB to 1TB. I'd like to sell them by quantity - a minimum of 4 each shipped in a small priority box from USPS. Price for any 4: $20 shipped. Payment is Paypal F&F. I have perfect Heat going back to 1999 (327-0-0). If someone is interested in ALL 21 of them, the cost is $60 shipped ($2.86 each) such a deal.



HGST 5K750-750 750GB 5400rpm

HGST Z5K500-500 500GB 5400rpm

Hitachi 5K750-640 640GB 5400rpm

Hitachi 5K750-750 750GB 5400rpm

Hitachi HTS541680J9SA00 80GB 5400rpm

Samsung ST1000LM024 1TB 5400rpm

Segate 5000C50021888DDB 500GB 5400rpm

Segate 5000C500807B4AB7 500GB 5400rpm

Segate 5000C5008BB8B475 500GB 5400rpm

Segate ST1000LM024 1TB 5400rpm

Toshiba MQ01ABD100 1TB 5400 rpm

Toshiba MQ01ABD100 1TB 5400rpm

Toshiba MQ01ABD100 1TB 5400rpm

Toshiba MQ01ABF050 500GB 5400rpm

Toshiba MQ01ABF050 500GB 5400rpm

Western Digital WD10JPVX 1TB 5400rpm

Western Digital WD10SPCX 1TB 5400rpm

Western Digital WD3200BEVT 320GB 5400rpm

Western Digital WD5000LPVX 500GB 5400rpm

Western Digital WD5000LPVX 500GB 5400rpm

Western Ditigal 750GB WD7500BPVT 5400rpm