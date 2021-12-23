FS 2080TI, CPU, 2230 NVME M.2 ssds (great for steamdeck), HDDS

robijito123
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2021
- Messages
- 230
FS
SteamDeck 1TB edition, 1tb microsd card, usbc hub, protector case, original carry case $500 Shipped
GPU
Gigabyte 2080ti Blower Edition$250 Shipped
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $20 OBO
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $25 OBO
Storage
8x 2230 M.2 256GB NVME MS Surface pulls($10 ea discounts on multiples)
(great for steamdeck upgrades)
Mechanical HDD'S
1x 8tb wd purple $40
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20
3x Dell 4g Adapters ($20ea)
Laptop So-Dimm DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $20
1x2400mhz $22
1x 2666mhz $25
Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30
16gb DDR3 $20
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25
Heat Link
SteamDeck 1TB edition, 1tb microsd card, usbc hub, protector case, original carry case $500 Shipped
GPU
Gigabyte 2080ti Blower Edition$250 Shipped
Low profile Dell Radeon PCie R5 430 $20 OBO
CPU:
AM4 AMD 200ge $25 OBO
Storage
8x 2230 M.2 256GB NVME MS Surface pulls($10 ea discounts on multiples)
(great for steamdeck upgrades)
Mechanical HDD'S
1x 8tb wd purple $40
1x 4tb wd purple $30
1x2tb WD Purple $20
3x Dell 4g Adapters ($20ea)
Laptop So-Dimm DDR4 8GB Sticks
1x 2133mhz $20
1x2400mhz $22
1x 2666mhz $25
Server Memory
16gb DDR4 HPE Samsung $30
16gb DDR3 $20
2x8gb DDR4 Kingston $25
Heat Link
Attachments
Last edited: