FS: 2080 Ti , Crosshair VI Extreme AM4, Asus Z170, NVLink bridges, audio stuff, 4k TVs, and more

L

linuxdude9

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
625
Zotac 2080 Ti AMP Edition -- Works great and will include original box. https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-amp
$800 shipped

Asus Crosshair VI Extreme Flagship X370 AM4 Motherboard -- Includes everything(Fan extension card, cable, thermal probes,etc) except one of the M.2 heatsink screws. I ran it without Asus's M.2 heatsink. Some scuffs on the M.2 heatsink.
$160 shipped

Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard -- includes I/O shield, user manual, and motherboard. No M.2 screw/stand-off.
$75 shipped

Glorious Model O Mouse -- Works well and in good condition. I upgraded to the larger Model D.
$40 shipped

Creative X-Fi Titanium SB0880 PCI-E 7.1 sound card
$25 shipped

Samsung KU6300 43" 4k HDMI 2.0 TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging.
$95 local-pick only in DFW.

Seiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks 480hz mod)
$30 Local pick-up in DFW only.

15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
$20 shipped

I accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. PM me if interested.

https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top