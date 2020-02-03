FS - 2080 Super Black, PG348Q, Lian Li Dynamic Razer

T

TWISM

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
357
EVGA 2080 Super Black Gaming - $600
Asus PG348Q - $400 (No factory box, but will pack to ensure it arrives safely)
Corsair RM850x - $100
Thermaltake Flow Riing 360 - $150
Lian-Li Dynamic Razer Case - $125 (Extra fans sold, only comes with Case)




Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/43149/to

SOLD

Corsair RGB Pro 2x8
Corsair RGB Pro 2x8
Samsung 970 Evo 500GB
Samsung 970 Evo 500GB
9700K
MS MPG Z390
Razer Nommo Pros
EVGA 2080TI FTW3
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top