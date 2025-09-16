  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 2025 15 Inch MacBook Air M4

Kwincy

Don't use it as often as I thought I would so it's up for sale. No damage, no issues, comes with original box and bag, 35W USB-C power brick and MagSafe 3 cable, and an additional Apple 30W USB-C power brick. Has AppleCare+ until March 24 of 2026. There is an option to add AppleCare One within 190 days at a cost of $20 per month, but I've never explored that option. It does include accidental damage protection if that plan is purchased, however.


Specs:

10 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU
2x Thunderbolt 4 ports
16GB Unified Memory
256GB SSD
15" Inch
Apple color - Midnight

These are still $1200 new, Apple refurb is $1020, buy mine for $975 shipped and save on taxes.

PP F&F, please

H E A T W A R E
