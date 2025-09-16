FS: 2025 15 Inch MacBook Air M4

Don't use it as often as I thought I would so it's up for sale. No damage, no issues, comes with original box and bag, 35W USB-C power brick and MagSafe 3 cable, and an additional Apple 30W USB-C power brick. Has AppleCare+ until March 24 of 2026. There is an option to add AppleCare One within 190 days at a cost of $20 per month, but I've never explored that option. It does include accidental damage protection if that plan is purchased, however.





Specs:



10 Core CPU and 10 Core GPU

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports

16GB Unified Memory

256GB SSD

15" Inch

Apple color - Midnight

These are still $1200 new, Apple refurb is $1020, buy mine for $975 shipped and save on taxes.

PP F&F, please

H E A T W A R E

