  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: 2024 ROG Zephyrus G14 - 14" OLED 3K 120Hz Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS - 32GB LPDDR5X - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 - 1TB SSD - Platinum White

T

TType85

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 8, 2001
Messages
1,575
Selling this laptop because I really don't need something with this much power for what it is being used for.
The 2880x1800 OLED screen is awesome and the speakers are about as good as you can get for a windows laptop.
Comes in like new condition with original box and power adapter. I will post pictures in a bit.
$950+ shipping
paypal preferred
heat 74-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/44615
2fa
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top