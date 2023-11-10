[FS] 2019 15.4" MacBook Pro

X

xrealm20

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2009
Messages
1,225
Upgraded to a newer MBP earlier this year and looking to offload my older Intel based MBP. It's in better than average condition, with just a bit of wear from usage. Comes in the original box and with original charger. Looking for $650 shipped.

Specs:
Core i9, 8 Core, 2.4GHz
32 GB Ram
Vega 20 with 4 GB HBM2
1TB SSD
113 cycles on the battery, still in good health

IMG_3566 Large.jpeg


IMG_3567 Large.jpeg



IMG_3568 Large.jpeg


IMG_3569 Large.jpeg


IMG_3570 Large.jpeg

Screen Shot 2023-11-10 at 2.18.49 PM.png


Screen Shot 2023-11-10 at 2.18.14 PM.png


Screen Shot 2023-11-10 at 2.17.57 PM.png

Heatware : xrealm2008 - All positive feedback
eBay : xrealm2008 - All positive feedback
 

