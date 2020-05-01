FS: 2018 Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" 2.6 i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb Nvme ssd, Radeon Pro 560X, MR942LL/A

2018 Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" 2.6 i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb Nvme ssd, Radeon Pro 560X, MR942LL/A. This one is in near new condition and performing perfectly. Apple Care till September 2021. Comes with the original charger and cable..............................$1670 Shipped
Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0
Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0
Attachments
-
310.2 KB Views: 0
-
320.5 KB Views: 0
-
218.5 KB Views: 0
-
214.1 KB Views: 0
-
192.8 KB Views: 0
-
196.4 KB Views: 0
-
192.2 KB Views: 0
-
215.8 KB Views: 0
-
417.6 KB Views: 0
-
825.2 KB Views: 0
-
758.1 KB Views: 0
-
754.5 KB Views: 0
-
932.6 KB Views: 0