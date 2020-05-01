FS: 2018 Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" 2.6 i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb Nvme ssd, Radeon Pro 560X, MR942LL/A

2018 Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" 2.6 i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb Nvme ssd, Radeon Pro 560X, MR942LL/A. This one is in near new condition and performing perfectly. Apple Care till September 2021. Comes with the original charger and cable..............................$1670 Shipped



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0