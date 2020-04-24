FS: 2015 MacBook Pro 15" base model (2.2ghz I7, 16gb RAM, 256gb SSD)

Title says it - bought this last year in Jan, used for a little over a year but is now replaced with MBA + Mac mini.
Works fine, good to great cosmetic condition, I'd ballpark 8.5/10. Screen is great shape, battery cycle count is low (~102) and comes with 2 chargers - but one is undersized (I think it's 85w and 60w).
Looking to get $695 shipped.
This is full specs: https://everymac.com/systems/apple/...-iris-only-mid-2015-retina-display-specs.html
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Gygb9_FzOxAJ24X4yG0ra7A1MAtI1EDZ/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K2AdEOq0IrAZHJ2dV1URfjccmjEOOHQH/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-thjkfQE9T7Lk4Sa6fMfWLvc_LbvCt54/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OYikp4LKfO10L888T-c3pRBTeATmirmT/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zxsgh-dIXU29Dkh1Q83XQ4egCorqGSUi/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1erVrg3rDIrR5pEk5sB5BdMZUVrXwUq1U/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X_jPSm4Ba3BH9VUwhNuPjBQjUdbtqYOS/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sNLwYOaSFzsVEA9OCrAKoXqooxjeHa5D/view?usp=sharing
