FS: 2015 MacBook Pro 15" base model (2.2ghz I7, 16gb RAM, 256gb SSD)

Title says it - bought this last year in Jan, used for a little over a year but is now replaced with MBA + Mac mini.Works fine, good to great cosmetic condition, I'd ballpark 8.5/10. Screen is great shape, battery cycle count is low (~102) and comes with 2 chargers - but one is undersized (I think it's 85w and 60w).Looking to get $695 shipped.This is full specs: https://everymac.com/systems/apple/...-iris-only-mid-2015-retina-display-specs.html