FS: 2013 Mac Pro, Argon One Pi 4 case, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter, Fujitsu Q704 Tablet PC

Up for sale is my trusty 2013 Mac Pro. It is the 12 core Xeon model with 64GB of RAM, 4x Thunderbolt 2 ports, 1TB SSD and dual 3GB Firepro D500 GPUs. Runs great and it is currently running Sonoma 14.3.1 via OpenCore with no issues:

Screenshot 2024-03-07 at 11.33.36 AM.png

2013 Mac Pro - $415 shipped

Nintendo Switch TABLET ONLY with AC Adapter - SOLD to plyer3


G.Skill DDR5-6000 RGB RAM - SOLD to dat722

I also have a few used Argon One Pi 4 V2 cases that I never used. I've never actually used these cases with Batocera, so I can't vouch for compatibility.

IMG_6084.jpg



Argon One Pi 4 V2 case - $16 shipped


POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.

IMG_6094.jpg


IMG_6095.jpg


POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.

Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf

IMG_5629.jpg


IMG_5630.jpg


IMG_5631.jpg


IMG_5632.jpg


IMG_5633.jpg


IMG_5627.jpg


IMG_5628.jpg


Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped


H E A T W A R E
 

Last edited:
Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
