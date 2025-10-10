FS: $20 ARC Raiders Deluxe Edition (Requires NVIDIA 50 Series)

Hello!
I have 2 of these codes from laptop purchases - I have no clue what this game is and I already have Fortnite and BF6 dominating my time. From the looks of it - releases on Oct 30 and on Steam it is $40. So for $20 each you can have it!
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/arc-raiders-bundle/
You will need a 50 series card (desktop/laptop) to redeem - see more details above.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Thanks for looking!
I have 2 of these codes from laptop purchases - I have no clue what this game is and I already have Fortnite and BF6 dominating my time. From the looks of it - releases on Oct 30 and on Steam it is $40. So for $20 each you can have it!
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/arc-raiders-bundle/
You will need a 50 series card (desktop/laptop) to redeem - see more details above.
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
Thanks for looking!