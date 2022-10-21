FS: 2 x Uniden R7 Radar Detector(s) (New Open Box)

cybrnook

cybrnook

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
1,268
Got 2 x Uniden R7's that have been sitting around for a while. I got a deal on the R8's, so never ended up using these for my or my wife's car.

I'd like to get $350 each (shipped). If you want to pick them both up let me know and we can work on the price a little.

Heat is in my signature, feel free to reach out with questions.

1666365498151.png

1666365516546.png
 
