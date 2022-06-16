FS: 2 x Ubiquiti Amplifi Aliens

PRICE SHIPPED CONT US: $250 per unit. New is $369, cheapest on ebay is $270 before shipping. Take both for $490.

I've recently moved to a full Unifi Setup because I wanted to stick to the full ecosystem, wifi, cameras, networking so I have these Amplifi Aliens that were left over from the upgrade.They are great for apartments and mid-size to smaller homes (mine is a little over 2000sq ft) though you can buy them both and use one as a meshpoint if you wanted, that's what I did. This is NOT the Router and Meshpoint kit, it's two full blown Amplifi Routers/APs.They support Wifi6, support the VPN App, which is a cool feature especially if you travel, very easy to setup a VPN to home from the hotel (or anywhere with an internet connection).Simplified mgmt via the Amplifi app, easy guest networking..etc.Only one will come in retail box as shown but both will be packaged professionaly.No trades at this time please.PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot comThanks!