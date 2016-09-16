FS: 2 x UAP-nanoHD-US (and skins), 2 x UAP-IW-HD, AMD TR 2950X, GB Aorus Xtreme X399, Corsair Vengeance 64GB, Toshiba HDD's 2TB

cybrnook
Jan 14, 2013
- 1,575
Unifi nanoHD's:
1 x BNIB nanoHD - $135
1 x Like New nanoHD - $120
3 x Black Skins - $35
3 x Mesh Skins - $35
3 x Wood Grain Skins - $35
Unifi UAP-IW-HD:
2 x Like New IW-HD's - $125 each
AMD Threadripper Setup -
1 x 2950X - $400
1 x Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme (w/ upgraded Intel AX200) - $300
1 x Corsair Vengeance CMK64GX4M8Z2933C16 - $225
OR, All for $875 (all have their retail box)
Toshiba Drives:
2 x DT01AC200 2TB Toshiba Drives $25 each or $40 for both, shipped
I am the original owner, and all items were bought new (Unifi from Unifi, HDD from Newegg). HDD's were used as backup drives, so were powered on from time to time as I made backups, then shut back down. All drives are in perfect working order.
Heat is in my signature.
