FS: 2 x 3TB WD blue 3.5" drives (WD30EZRZ)

I have 2 x 3TB WD blue 3.5" drives for sale. They're WD30EZRZ 5400 rpm standalone drives (not shucked).
They haven't been used much. SMART data shows just over 5.5 months use on one, and just over 2 months of use on the other.
$40 shipped each. Payment via PayPal. Will ship via 2-3 day USPS priority mail.
Heat is in my signature.
