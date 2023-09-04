FS: (2) WD Red 12TB WD120EMAZ

Hello-

I have (2) Western Digital Red 12TB Hard Drives for sale. Model WD120EMAZ. More info in attached screen shots.



These were in my rarely accessed Plex server which was in my temperature controlled basement. I just upgraded to some larger 16TB drives so these have got to go.



These are drives I shucked from external enclosures. I used them with a standard Seasonic PSU and never had to do any type of tricks with the power connector to get them to work in a regular PC.

I have the retail boxes as well as the WD enclosures/hardware if you would like them - but please let me know if you do.



$160 per drive or $300 for both shipped in USA. PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle accepted. Shipping from 48314.



Thanks,

ClockerXP