[FS] (2) Ubiquiti Pro 48 switches, CAT6a shielded patch panels, 32GB SODIMM memory kit

theacoustician
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2002
- Messages
- 1,239
I have the following for sale
- (2) Ubiquiti PRO 48 switches. These are the non-PoE version. Purchased them, but never powered them on. I really don't need this much switching capacity, so trying to find a good home for them. Ubiquiti Link $450 each
- (4) Monoprice Entegrade Series Cat6A 19in 1U Patch Panel, Shielded, 24-port Dual IDC. As you can probably guess, these were stored to pair with the switches. Monoprice link $50 each
- Crucial 32GB Kit (16GBx2) DDR5-5600 SODIMM Never been used. Got it in a homelab server and immediately pulled it out for an upgrade before powering the machine on. Crucial link $75