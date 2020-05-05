FS 2 of the best x99 boards you can get. WTB waterblocked Card

M

Makeroflostsouls

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2008
Messages
2,635
I have 2 of the most high end motherboards for x99 you could get. One just came out of my personal rig and the other came out of a rig I built for a friend. Both upgraded to x570.
Also looking to buy a higher end video card with a water block 2070gtx , 2080gtx also a reference 5700xt.

First my X99A Godlike Carbon. Comes with everything you see in the pictures down to the usb thumb drive. Also comes with IO shield forgot to take a picture of it. Board is 100% working. Would like 250 shipped OBO

AC9822A3-6BDD-481C-922D-22E9985CA46D.jpeg
3C61A982-FCDC-4F3B-AE3B-895E984211B0.jpeg
945409C9-C86B-465C-839C-BCD7E359E8EA.jpeg
842854BE-61B3-4946-B053-596EFA3E2B64.jpeg


Next I have a Rampage V Edition 10. Includes everything in the pictures below. Just pulled it out of a fully working rig yesterday. Would like 250 shipped OBO
5C4831B4-212D-4866-AE52-134D4EA94BFF.jpeg

1CCC675E-510D-4CDA-8DE7-A06FEAC6D4D1.jpeg
99F0BBCA-7870-4934-8166-DBA5FEAC8D4C.jpeg
49BD3E9C-13DA-400E-A199-5E376C975C5D.jpeg
5101A36D-96F7-4D9F-9645-051D73F20F8A.jpeg
 
