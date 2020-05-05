FS 2 of the best x99 boards you can get. WTB waterblocked Card

I have 2 of the most high end motherboards for x99 you could get. One just came out of my personal rig and the other came out of a rig I built for a friend. Both upgraded to x570.Also looking to buy a higher end video card with a water block 2070gtx , 2080gtx also a reference 5700xt.First my X99A Godlike Carbon. Comes with everything you see in the pictures down to the usb thumb drive. Also comes with IO shield forgot to take a picture of it. Board is 100% working. Would like 250 shipped OBONext I have a Rampage V Edition 10. Includes everything in the pictures below. Just pulled it out of a fully working rig yesterday. Would like 250 shipped OBO