FS: 2 KEF KF92 SUBS, FOCAL SOPRAs, SYNOLOGY NAS E10G21-F2 Dual 10Gb cards, NETGEAR Switches

Willing to trade, and am looking for a nice small Synology server, or Macbook. I can add cash for a good deal.





For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:

FOCAL SOPRA NO.1 in Imperial Red With Stands $6199 ​

A pair of KEF KF92 Subwoofers (Price is for EACH!), in excellent condition.

$1175 each

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $140 ​

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $80 ​

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $90 ​

2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) -

$230 each

Prices include shippin

g !

A pair of gorgeous FOCAL SOPRA NO.1s in Imperial Red With Stands in great condition.Stunning looking speakers, and I hate to let them go, because I love the color, but I bought a pair of KEF BLADES, and therefore I will use these funds toward a new Center channel for them.These are beautiful, extremely well built, great speakers from FOCAL.They can serve as excellent high end home theater Mains, or Stereo.Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.Easily packed, and ready to go.I'm flexible in the pricing especially if you either buy both, or one/both along with my FOCAL SOPRA No.1 I have for sale.PUNCH well above their size, compact subs, and I hate to let them go, but since I moved I'm able to fit a larger monster sub, and have too many subs as it is.These are beautiful, extremely well built, great sub's from KEF.They can serve as excellent high end home theater subs, or for 2 ch audio. I had them paired with my FOCAL SOPRA No.1 that I also have for sale.Factory box and all packaging/accessories are included.I can deliver, or meet up, within reasonable distance (a couple hours away). I'm in New Jersey zip-code 08554.Easily packed, and ready to go.Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.I am a US Marine, and I have sold many high priced 4-5 digit items here, and on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, Craigslist, and various other forums. I can provide more pics, references upon request, and to weed out scammers, and tire kickers.Thank you for your consideration.